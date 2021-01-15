Last active COVID-19 case in Laos discharged from hospital

VIENTIANE, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The last COVID-19 patient in Laos has recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to a report by the Lao Ministry of Health.

The patient was permitted to return home on Thursday after being tested negative for the virus in the second round of testing, the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health said in a press release on Thursday.

The patient was admitted to a designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150) on Dec. 6 last year, according to the report.

Laos has reported no new case of COVID-19 since Dec. 7 last year, with the total cases in the country unchanged at 41.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24. Enditem