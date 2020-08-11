Last Blockbuster Turned Into Airbnb, Cost, Reservation Details Revealed

Those who have been helping to keep the world’s last Blockbuster Video rental store in business are about to get a really sweet treat, as the location is gearing up to offer a special limited-time experience as an Airbnb rental.

The store, which is located in Bend, Oregon, and has managed to survive despite the rise of streaming services for movies, but also the current COVID-19 Pandemic, which has led to businesses shuttering around the country, is going to be made available for an “End of Summer Sleepover” experience for three nights. The experience is only available to residents of Deschutes County as a thank you to their loyalty, and those who may have been financially impacted by the pandemic won’t have to worry about the experience costing them too much money, as it is available for just $4.00 a night.

Each stay will allow for four people to have the keys to the store and live it up 90s style or however they wish as they indulge on movies, games and snacks that the one-time standard video store chain was known for.

“Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with ‘new releases’ from the 90s,” manager Sandi Harding writes in the listing. “Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting ‘Bloody Mary’ in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices.”

“And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era,” she adds.

The experience, which will consist of three one-night stays for the lucky fans who snag them on Sept. 18, 19 and 20, is still also going to be a socially-distanced event that will follow guidelines set due to the pandemic. Not only will the space be thoroughly cleaned prior to the first group’s arrival and in between stays, but the store will also provide their guests with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The reservations are open for booking beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17.