Last but not least, a haunting image depicts a British scientist lying on a bed, next to his girlfriend, about to be killed by a stray bullet.

The haunting final image shows a British scientist lying on a bed, next to his girlfriend, where he would be killed by a stray bullet.

A British scientist was photographed lying in bed with his girlfriend, just hours before he was fatally shot by a stray bullet.

The final chilling image shows astrophysicist Matthew Willson, 31, with Katherine Shepard just two days after arriving in the United States.

Before the horror, the couple can be seen relaxing on their bed with a cat.

According to police, the bullet came from a nearby street where multiple shots were fired, presumably from an apartment complex.

Katherine dialed 911 and urged her partner to “stay with me” while trying to stop the bleeding with a towel.

Matthew, a resident of Chertsey, Surrey, was taken to the hospital but tragically died as a result of his injuries.

Katherine, 25, was traumatized and spoke exclusively to The Sun about the nightmare they experienced when they awoke to the sound of gunfire in the early hours of Friday in Atlanta’s upmarket suburb of Brookhaven.

“We were in bed when we heard a gun going off,” Katherine said through tears.

There were only a few gunshots at first, then more, and it sounded like whoever it was had emptied their clip.

“I turned around and told Matthew, ‘I’m going to call the cops.'”

‘Sure, I’m sure they’re just messing around,’ he said as his final words.

“Then the shots resumed, and I heard a small explosion off to the side of the bed.”

“I recall a shard of the wall slamming into my leg.”

I switched on the light and turned around to see Matthew slumped in front of me.

He had been shot in the head, as I could see.”

They met three years ago at Georgia State University, when Matthew was a student there.

“We had a long-distance relationship,” Katherine, an astrophysicist, explained.

He would stay up late after I had finished working to call me when he returned to England.

“He was a great guy, and I adored him.”

He was incredible and had a fantastic sense of humor.

“We both knew we’d found it.

We had discussed where we would live and what we would name our children before we decided to marry.”

“I just can’t believe this has happened,” she added.

Kate Easingwood, Matthew’s heartbroken sister, posted a photo of her brother online yesterday with the caption: “This world is so unfair.”

“No arrests have been made, but the incident is being treated as homicide,” Brookhaven Police Sgt Jacob Kissel told The Sun.

“The shooting was first reported from a nearby street, and…

