‘Last Christmas, my husband died as a result of a delayed lockdown.’

‘Last Christmas, I blamed my husband’s death on a delayed lockdown.

Boris Johnson, according to Lynn Jones, locked down too late in the run-up to Christmas last year because he wanted to ‘be popular.’

If stricter restrictions had been imposed earlier, she believes her 40-year-old husband Gareth would still be alive today.

A grieving widow believes her husband’s death was directly caused by the government’s indecision surrounding last Christmas and the delayed lockdown – and fears the same mistakes are being made again.

Lynn Jones told me that her husband, Gareth, a retired headteacher, followed the rules and believes he caught Covid-19 while delivering groceries to the elderly.

She is convinced he would still be alive if Boris Johnson hadn’t kept changing his mind over the Christmas period, and she believes the lockdown was imposed too late.

“I am certain Gareth would still be alive today if the lockdowns had not been relaxed in the run-up to last Christmas,” she said.

“His actions, such as loosening the rules, resulted in the virus spreading faster, and the lockdown came too late, with the economy taking precedence over lives.”

“I am convinced that the Government’s indecisiveness and procrastination cost us Gareth and tore apart many other families as well.”

“It has caused us to doubt and distrust everything Boris Johnson and the government do – and it now feels like history is repeating itself with decisions being made too late.”

Mr Jones, a 66-year-old headteacher from Stoke-on-Trent, had spent 40 years in the classroom.

He retired in 2019, but was still working on a city-wide project to help children who were falling behind in English.

The father-of-two, who has been described as “an exceptional teacher” who has helped to turn around a number of failing schools during his career, tested positive for Covid in January of this year.

Despite being in good health and having no underlying illnesses, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator and died on March 1 after an eight-week battle.

He is survived by his wife, two teaching daughters, and a 21-month-old grandson.

According to Ms Jones, the family.

