Last days of hell: 75 years on, death camp survivors recall the Red Army liberation of Auschwitz

Evgeny Kovalev was captured by the Nazis during a partisan scouting mission in 1943. Loaded onto a freight train cattle cart, he had no idea he was being taken to Auschwitz and was oblivious as to the hell that awaited him there.

Now, 75 years after the Red Army liberated the notorious death camp in January 1945, Kovalev recalls his days of horror for RT.

“We were crammed into these trains and sent somewhere. It was a very long road — at least a day and a night,” he says. The train carrying Kovalev and other Soviet prisoners eventually arrived at Oswiecim Station, just a few minutes away from the Auschwitz camp — but still they had no way to know where they really were.

Gates of hell

“Everything was lit up, bright lamps all around the camp. So bright you could see a needle in the grass… We didn’t have the faintest idea what a concentration camp even was. We knew nothing”.

As soon as they arrived, he remembers, women and young children were separated and grouped to one side. Kovalev himself was only 14 years old, but he was sent to the opposite side and joined a line of other prisoners. They were watched by dogs and SS soldiers armed with machine guns.

They marched us to the sanitary inspection building, a big barracks. Inside, they cut everyone’s hair, sprayed us with water, put some ointment on our skin. Then they sent us to cold showers. At the exit, they tattooed numbers on our hands.

Kovalev was assigned to block 32 at the ‘Kanada’ section, where inmates worked in warehouses, unloading the luggage and sorting through the belongings of other prisoners as they arrived on trains.

“People were arriving from Russia, Hungary… they were bringing prisoners from everywhere,” Kovalev says. “The job was to unload the trains, undress the people, take everything off of them and take them to the crematorium.”