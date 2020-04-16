Last medical assistance team leaves Hubei

The last medical assistance team started leaving Hubei Province Wednesday as the COVID-19 epidemic in the hard-hit province has been subdued.

The medical team consisting of over 180 medical workers from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital arrived in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Jan. 26.

Among the total, 179 medics left Wuhan Wednesday, and six will continue to stay there to assist local medical personnel in the treatment of patients.

“There are still a small number of patients who have not fully recovered. We hope they can get better as soon as possible,” said Guo Fan, a member of the medical team assisting the Tongji Hospital in Wuhan.

The medical team treated 109 critically ill patients admitted to the designated hospital.

“I have left home for over 80 days, I’m looking forward to seeing my family,” said Guo.

A farewell ceremony was held in the early morning in Zhonghe International Hotel, where the medical team stayed in Wuhan.

“They worked very hard. I often saw many fall asleep while having breakfast. They deserve our heartfelt gratitude,” said Liu Yanxia, a kitchen helper in the hotel, who left her post to see off the medical team.

Liu Chunhong, 56, is a community volunteer in Wuhan. He and another four volunteers drove to the hotel to bid farewell to the medical team.

“The medical personnel have sacrificed a lot for Wuhan. I come here to express my appreciation,” said Liu, who put on a volunteer vest with names of the team members signed on it. “I will keep this vest permanently as a souvenir.”

After the ceremony, the medical workers headed for Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at around 10:50 a.m., with police motorcycles and cars escorting the buses and local residents lining the streets and waving goodbye to them.

GONE BUT REMEMBERED

Many citizens also came to the airport to bid farewell to the batch of medical personnel. Doctors and nurses received several souvenirs, including local signature snacks, books, and a special boarding pass.

“The withdrawal of the last medical assistance team shows that the epidemic is under well control in Hubei. I am very happy to see the victory day against the epidemic,” said Li Tong, a nurse who was dispatched from Beijing to Wuhan on Feb. 7.

“There were so many unforgettable moments during my 69 days here. Wuhan is my second hometown. I hope it gets better and better,” said Li.

Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission, also spoke highly of the medics for their extraordinary contributions to the fight against the epidemic.

“The assistance team was one of the first medical teams to arrive in Wuhan and the last to leave. They are a team of heroes,” said Ma.

Since the virus outbreak, over 42,000 medical workers from across the country were dispatched to aid Hubei to curb the spread of the epidemic.

“Medics, like diseases, have no borders. They have done a wonderful job and that everyone is grateful to them. I hope that all these doctors who came to help our city will be able to rest a little,” said Frederick Simon, a French national living in Wuhan.

“They have all my respect, recognition and admiration for their sacrifices,” he added.

While reporting their departure at the airport, Pablo Diez, a journalist with Spanish newspaper ABC, said he was deeply impressed by their selfless dedication to the fight against the epidemic.

“The doctors and nurses are the real heroes. Everyone’s lives are in their hands. I want to thank them,” said Pablo Diez.

“As for the people of Wuhan, we have to support them and to honor them because they have gone through a challenging time,” the journalist added.

ORDERLY WITHDRAWAL

On March 16, a leading group of China’s COVID-19 response demanded the orderly withdrawal of medical staff supporting the virus-hit Hubei as the epidemic continued to ebb away in the province.

On March 17, the first batch of medical assistance teams started leaving Hubei. The 3,675 medical staffers belonging to 41 medical teams from across China have assisted 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan.

Dai Zongdong, an airport ground staffer, said he witnessed the arrival of almost every medical worker supporting the hard-hit province since Jan. 24.

“I also bid farewell to each of them at the airport. Today is the last batch,” said Dai. “I feel very sad because it’s like my family are leaving me.”

“I hope the epidemic will come to an end soon and everything will return to normal,” added Dai.

At 1:00 p.m., a plane carrying the 179 members of the medical assistance team from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital took off at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport and soared into the air. All three people working in the 115-meter-high air traffic control tower stood solemnly.

“It is a silent farewell. We stand to see the plane take off. Gratitude and blessing are deep in the heart,” said Zou Xiugai, a tower instructor controller.