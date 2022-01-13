Last-minute spots are available on courses starting this month at South Lanarkshire College.

Last-minute spots on courses starting this month are available at South Lanarkshire College.

South Lanarkshire College is offering a wide range of course options to potential students who want to begin their learning journey in 2022, beginning in January of this year.

The entire course catalog has been created to assist applicants in making the best decision possible for their future career goals.

The 5,000-student South Lanarkshire College is located in East Kilbride, just seven miles from Glasgow’s vibrant student community.

There are numerous cafés, bars, shops, and restaurants to choose from, as well as easy public transportation access to the city.

“At South Lanarkshire College, lecturing and support staff are award-winning, experienced in their field, and specialists in their industry,” said Rose Harkness, head of student services.

They are fully committed to assisting each of their students at all times.

“South Lanarkshire College is a fantastic place for students to begin their career journey, as we are one of Scotland’s top performing colleges for student success, with 96 percent of our students progressing to further study or employment after graduation.”

Travel and tourism, hairdressing, swap childcare, British sign language, horticulture, and many other subjects are among the January courses with last-minute spots available.

“Because course spaces are limited, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible to ensure that you have a place by the course start date. We look forward to welcoming you to South Lanarkshire College in 2022.”

Visit the website, email [email protected], or call 01355 270250 to speak with a member of the college’s friendly staff about the January courses available.