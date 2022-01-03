Last month, the government was warned about a Covid testing shortage by a pharmacy leader.

Last month, a pharmacy leader issued a warning to the government about a Covid testing shortage.

According to the head of the industry group, the government needs to triple the number of Covid tests currently available.

According to the head of a major industry body, authorities were warned a month ago that a lateral flow testing crisis was looming unless significantly more supplies were available.

Since new rules were introduced to avoid self-isolation by daily testing, the UK has continued to face a shortage of rapid tests, with frontline workers facing abuse in pharmacies.

On the government’s website, at-home testing kits have also been unavailable on multiple occasions.

The crisis, according to Leyla Hannbeck, CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, could have been avoided with better planning.

“I raised this with the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) in early December, saying that many more kits would be required and asking what their plans were, but they never responded,” she said.

“Demand problems should have been anticipated.”

The government claims to have increased the number of kits by eight million, but this is insufficient.”

Ms Hannbeck said the new rules, which allow people to leave self-isolation after two negative tests on day seven, or take daily tests to avoid isolating when they come into contact with Covid, have sparked an expected surge in demand.

“It was not planned ahead of time,” she said, adding that the government had relied on only one wholesale supplier, Alliance Healthcare, which did not help with the supply issues.

As a result, many pharmacy employees have faced customer dissatisfaction.

“We have people walking in (to pharmacies) and shouting,” she explained.

The National Pharmacy Association agreed, telling me that there have been “intermittent shortages in many areas.”

“Community pharmacies are doing everything they can,” according to a spokesperson, “but they don’t have control over the national supply chain.”

“We ask the public to be patient and courteous with our colleagues, who are working tirelessly to support patients under extreme duress.”

The free-to-order tests have been in such high demand that some people who have them have started selling them online.

On Monday afternoon, eBay auctioned off lateral flow kits for as much as.

