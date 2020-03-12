Last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan shut down

Medical workers clear the facilities after all patients left the Wuchang temporary hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. The final batch of 49 patients walked out of the Wuchang temporary hospital at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province, were shut down Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)