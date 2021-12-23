Last week, the number of NHS England employees who were unable to work due to Covid increased by more than 50%.

Last week, the number of NHS England employees out of work due to Covid increased by more than 50%.

A total of 18,829 NHS staff were absent from acute trusts across England, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month.

Staff who were sick with Covid-19 or had to self-isolate are included in the total.

The NHS is on “war footing,” according to a senior NHS official, as staff fight to deliver care amid rising cases.

“The NHS is on a war footing, and staff are taking the fight to omicron,” NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said. “Every day, hundreds of thousands of people are being boosted, thousands of seriously ill Covid patients are being treated, and urgent care for other conditions is being delivered, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid.”

“While we’ll leave no stone unturned to get the NHS battle ready, the best way to protect yourself and others is to follow guidance and come forward and get your first, second, and booster jabs.”

When comparing the week ending December 19 to the week before, the total number of days lost due to Covid staff absence increased by 38%.

From 90,277 to 124,855 people.

Furthermore, 93% of adult general and acute beds are occupied.

Hospitals are bracing for a “tsunami” of Covid cases, according to a leading medical expert, as NHS absences due to staff testing positive or isolating are causing “mayhem” on wards.

Some services are “grinding to a halt,” according to Adrian Boyle, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), as staff stay off work due to a surge in Omicron cases.

After almost two years of working on the front lines of the pandemic, NHS workers revealed the “unrelenting” pressures and “trauma” they face, with some “burned out” and suffering from PTSD.

