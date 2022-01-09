Last year, five people died in the United States from rabies, the highest number in a decade.

Last year, five people in the United States died of rabies, the most in a decade.

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Americans died of rabies last year, the most in a decade, according to health officials, who said some of the victims were unaware they were infected or refused life-saving shots.

The CDC released a report on three of the deaths, all of which were caused by bat contact.

The deaths, according to CDC officials, were tragic and could have been avoided.

One man, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots due to a long-standing vaccine phobia.

Because they believed that no bat bite or scratch would break their skin, an Idaho man and a Texas boy were not given shots.

People “either trivialized the exposure (to bats) or didn’t recognize the severity of rabies” in all three cases, according to Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who co-authored the report.

Two more deaths occurred in the year 2021.

One of them was a Minnesota man who was bitten by a bat.

According to the CDC, he received the shots, but they were ineffective due to an undiagnosed immune system problem.

The other victim died in New York after being bitten by a rabid dog while traveling in the Philippines.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system and is usually fatal to both animals and humans.

It’s spread most commonly by a bite from an infected animal, with bat encounters accounting for the majority of infections in recent years in the United States.

Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivation, hallucinations, swallowing difficulties, and a fear of water.

Only a few weeks after symptoms first appear, death can occur.

However, a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure can be used to prevent it.

According to the CDC, an estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after being exposed to rabies.

In 2019 and 2020, no cases of rabies were reported.

According to CDC officials, the last time five rabies deaths in the United States were reported in a single year was in 2011.

READ MORE HERE:

A Texas mother has been charged after her 13-year-old son was discovered in the trunk of her car at the COVID-19 testing site.