Last year, there were an estimated five million fraud incidents, accounting for 40% of all crime.

Fraud accounted for 40% of all crime last year, with an estimated five million incidents.

SCAMMERS are thought to be responsible for more than a third of all crimes, according to statistics.

In the year to June, an estimated five million fraud incidents occurred, up 32% year on year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, this accounted for 39.4 percent of the 12.7 million crimes recorded.

According to Labour’s analysis of official figures, phone fraud increased by 82%, while online shopping scams increased by a third.

It came after Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay issued a warning to Black Friday shoppers about scammers.

“This new generation of criminals will stop at nothing to steal our hard-earned money,” he said.

Payment pages in 4,000 online stores were tampered with in order to steal money.

In the last year alone, the National Cyber Security Centre has deactivated 700,000 phishing campaigns.

The rise in fraud has been labeled a “national security threat” by UK Finance.

Connor McGinn, the Shadow Minister for Security, said the government’s inaction was “putting the public at risk.”

[email protected] or 0207 782 4104.

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, get The Sun newspaper delivered for free by clicking here.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https