Lata Mangeshkar, an Indian singer and Bollywood legend whose voice has been heard in over 1,000 films, has died at the age of 92.

Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92. She was an Indian singer and Bollywood legend whose voice was heard in over 1,000 films.

Lata Mangeshkar, a Bollywood legend who died at the age of 92, has been remembered with tributes.

Her voice appeared in over 1,000 Indian films during her 70-year career, earning her the nickname “nightingale of India.”

A doctor said she died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital from Covid-19 complications.

“After over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis, Lata Di died at 8.12 a.m. due to multiple organ failure,” Dr Pratit Samdani told reporters outside Breach Candy Hospital.

As a playback singer, Mangeshkar rose to superstardom in her native India, providing music for actors to imitate, and her soft, high-pitched voice became a part of almost every Indian household.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid her tribute, saying her death had left a “void” in the country.

On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, “The kind and caring Lata Didi (sister) has left us.”

She has left an unfillable hole in our country.

“Generations to come will remember her as a pillar of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unrivaled ability to hypnotize audiences.”

The Indian government has ordered two days of national morning for the singer, who began performing in front of an audience at the age of nine.

“There will be no official entertainment,” India’s Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, adding that the country’s flag will be flown at half-mast through Monday.

Bollywood stars have also expressed their admiration for the singer.

“How can one forget such a voice!” actor Akshay Kunar wrote on Twitter. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers.”