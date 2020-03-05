LatAm countries ramp up measures amid rising COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Xinhua) — As more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Latin America, many countries have stepped up effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Member countries of the Forum for the Progress and Development of South America, commonly known as Prosur, have agreed to create a high-level committee to coordinate a regional response to the spread of COVID-19, Chilean Health Minister Jaime Manalich said on Wednesday.

Chile’s health ministry on Wednesday reported two confirmed cases, including the wife of the first confirmed patient.

The couple in central Chile’s Maule region recently traveled extensively in Asia and returned via Europe, while the third patient, a woman, who recently traveled to Europe, is the first case reported in the capital Santiago.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday said the country has put in place all of the recommendations made by the World Health Organization to head off an outbreak.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health has so far confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19, and increased the number of people under observation for possible infection from 100 to 121.

All the 21 people newly put under observation had close contact with a confirmed case, the ministry said in a press release, adding “all of them are being watched and monitored.”

Brazil’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed the country’s third case, a patient of mild symptoms, who is quarantined at home.

All three are adult men living in Brazil’s most populated state of Sao Paulo, who recently traveled to Italy, the European country with the highest number of coronavirus infections.

Brazil has so far 531 suspected cases in 22 states.

Argentina intensified health measures at the Ezeiza International Airport in the capital city of Buenos Aires, a day after its first case was announced on Tuesday.

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, which manages the airport, said it increased cleaning procedures, especially at boarding gates that serve flights from Italy.

Several businesses at the airport also asked employees to use face masks, including taxi companies, a fast-food restaurant and a cafeteria.

Meanwhile, government staff handed out flyers with recommended precautionary measures in the arrival areas.