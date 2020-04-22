LatAm to see record 5.3 pct drop in economic activity due to COVID-19: UN agency

SANTIAGO, April 21 (Xinhua) — Latin America and the Caribbean will see the largest contraction in economic activity in its history in 2020, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a United Nations agency warned on Tuesday.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) based in Santiago, Chile, the combined effect of pandemic-hit external and domestic factors “will lead to the worst contraction that the region has ever undergone.”

ECLAC’s latest report forecasts an average regional contraction of 5.3 percent for this year.

“The effects of COVID-19 will cause the biggest recession that the region has suffered since 1914 and 1930. A sharp increase in unemployment is forecast, with negative effects on poverty and inequality,” ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said at the presentation of the report.

The region’s economy shrank 5 percent during the Great Depression in 1930 and 4.9 percent in 1914, the agency said.

Even “before the pandemic hit, Latin America and the Caribbean had already accumulated almost seven years of low growth,” so the COVID-19-driven reduction in international trade, commodities prices, tourism and remittances will be particularly tough for regional economies, said the agency.

“The interruption of value chains caused by the pandemic will have greater impact on the Brazilian and Mexican economies, which have the region’s biggest manufacturing sectors,” the agency added.

ECLAC predicted the virus “will usher in changes that will outlast the health pandemic.”

“We must prepare for the post-COVID-19 world. We must think about the region’s future in the new economic geography given the elevated dependence on imported manufactured goods,” Barcena said, calling for industrial policies to strengthen regional production capacities and create new capacities in strategic sectors.

