Late Guerrero goal sinks Coritiba in Brazil Serie A opener

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — A late Paolo Guerrero strike gave Internacional a 1-0 victory at Coritiba on the opening day of the Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday.

The Peru international captain swept a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Wilson Moura after Thiago Galhardo pulled back a cross from the left side of the penalty area at Couto Perreira stadium.

Meanwhile, Sport Recife marked their return to the top flight after a year in Serie B with a 3-2 home victory over Ceara.

Elton Rodrigues scored twice in the first 35 minutes for the hosts, first heading in from Patric Cabral’s cross and then converting from the penalty spot after a Fabinho handball.

Cleber opened Ceara’s account with a 36th-minute strike but Jonathan Gomez made it 3-1 with a low finish on the stroke of halftime.

Vitor Jacare gave the visitors a glimmer of hope by bundling in from close range just before the hour mark, however Sport were able to dictate terms to record their first victory in Brazil’s top division since December 2018.

In Saturday’s only other match, Athletico Paranaense won 2-0 at Fortaleza thanks to first-half goals from Vitinho and Leo Cittadini. Enditem