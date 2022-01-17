Late in the standoff, the captor became ‘belligerent and threatening,’ according to a Texas rabbi.

Late in the standoff, the captor became “aggressive and threatening,” according to a Texas rabbi.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A rabbi who was one of four people held captive at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that their armed captor became “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff, which ended with an FBI SWAT team storming the building and the captor’s death.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was killed Saturday night after the last hostages were released from Congregation Beth Israel around 9 p.m., according to authorities.

The FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but as of Sunday afternoon, it had not provided a possible motive.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credited his suburban Fort Worth congregation’s security training for getting him and the other three hostages through the traumatic ordeal.

“The gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening in the final hour of our hostage crisis,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement.

“We would not have been prepared to act and flee if the situation had not presented itself if we had not received the instruction.”

President Joe Biden described the incident as a terror attack.

On a Facebook livestream of the services, Akram could be heard ranting about the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of al-Qaida ties who was convicted of attempting to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Biden told reporters in Philadelphia that Akram allegedly bought a weapon on the streets.

According to a source familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, federal investigators believe Akram purchased the handgun used in the hostage taking in a private sale.

According to a law enforcement official, Akram arrived in the United States about two weeks ago at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

People running out of a synagogue door were captured on video by Dallas TV station WFAA, and seconds later, a man holding a gun opened the same door before turning around and closing it.

Several shots were fired, followed by an explosion.

Biden stated, “Rest assured, we are focused.”

“The attorney general is laser-focused on dealing with these types of crimes.”