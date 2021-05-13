Late Romanian leader Ceausescu’s official plane put up for auction

BUCHAREST, May 12 (Xinhua) — The presidential plane of Romania’s former head of state Nicolae Ceausescu, a “Super One-Eleven” Rombac, will be put up for sale in late May, local famous auction house Artmark announced on Wednesday.

The plane will be auctioned at a starting price of 25,000 euros (30,335 U.S. dollars) on May 27, according to Artmark, which is organizing the auction.

The place was used for the official flights of Ceausescu between 1986 and 1989, the last years of his presidency and life.

ROMBAC 1-11, or Rombac One-Eleven, is the first and the only type of jet passenger ever produced in Romania under a British license. Before 1989, Romania built nine aircraft of this type.

Another “Negresti” presidential plane, used by former President Ion Iliescu in the first few years of the 1990s, will also be put up for auction at the same starting price. Enditem