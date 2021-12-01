Lateche Norris, a 20-year-old TikToker, has gone missing, and her mother claims her daughter’s ‘addict’ boyfriend is ‘possessive and broke her phone.’

A MISSING TikToker’s mother claims her daughter’s boyfriend “showed possessive traits” and is a relapsed addict, which sparked a fight before she vanished.

Cheryl Walker, Lateche Norris’ mother, told the US Sun that Joey Smith had broken at least four of her daughter’s phones during fights since May and had followed her when she tried to calm down after a fight.

“He had a habit of following her wherever she went.

Walker said in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, more than three weeks after Norris went missing, that “he wouldn’t do anything or go anywhere without her.”

She explained, “He’s an addict who went to San Diego to get help.”

“However, he was inebriated and homeless.”

Norris traveled from her Indiana home to San Diego on Halloween, just days after her 20th birthday, to assist Smith, 25, according to Walker.

The information is delivered in the following format:

“She said, ‘He’s going to kill himself, and I can’t have that on my conscience,'” said the mother of the missing TikToker.

Norris arrived on the West Coast on November 1 and began posting photos and videos of the state to her social media accounts, but Walker said her postings slowed to a trickle.

Norris used Facebook Messenger on her phone to call her mother on November 4.

Her mother explained that it was a backup phone that didn’t have cell service and had to be connected to the internet to function.

Norris and Smith called Walker the next day, franticly claiming they had gotten into a fight.

“He had a habit of doing that.”

He’d call me every time they got into a fight, asking, ‘Where’s Lateche? What’s she doing?’

Walker hadn’t heard from her daughter or her daughter’s boyfriend since that phone call.

Before she vanished, the young woman posted a cryptic message that said, “It’s okay to cry.”

Her social media accounts all went dark after that.

Norris met Smith for the first time in April in Indiana, where they bonded over tattoo artistry, according to Walker.

“It was a conversation starter because that’s what she wanted to do,” Walker explained.

“And he was assisting her in honing her skills.”

She brought him home a few weeks later to meet her parents and introduce him as her boyfriend.

She was 19 and he was 25 at the time.

Walker said, “That was a bold move.”

“My husband is extremely protective of his daughters, and she just showed up at our house with this 25-year-old man who claimed to be her boyfriend.”

“It said she was completely enthralled by him at the time.”

The worried mother told The Sun that warning signs were flashing throughout the first meeting.

“He spoke very quickly, as if he was…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]