Lateral flow tests: For four days during the Christmas season in England, pharmacies did not receive any Covid test deliveries.

Lateral flow tests: For four days during the Christmas season, pharmacies in England received no Covid test deliveries.

Pharmacies say they are having trouble keeping up with demand for the tests.

An industry body has revealed that no lateral flow tests were delivered to pharmacies in England for four days over Christmas.

The last delivery of the testing kits was made on Friday, according to the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents all NHS community pharmacies in England.

As people scramble to get tested during the holiday season, pharmacies across the country have struggled to meet demand for lateral flow testing kits.

“The wholesaler who supplies the LFD test kits to pharmacies on behalf of the UKHSA made its last deliveries on Friday afternoon, following which all deliveries were paused until this morning, when they fully re-opened, as all pharmacies returned to their normal opening hours,” said Alastair Buxton, director of NHS Services at PSNC.

This, he said, explained the ongoing shortages of lateral flow tests over the holidays.

“Many pharmacies were open over the four-day Christmas break, but because deliveries of medicines and LFD kits would not be made during that time, their supply of test kits is likely to have been depleted once again,” he said.

“More test kits will have been delivered to pharmacies this morning, and they will be able to order more for delivery tomorrow and Friday,” says the spokesperson.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies’ chief executive, Leyla Hannbeck, blamed the lateral flow shortages on “patchy and inconsistent” deliveries.

The UKHSA claims that nearly 900,000 testing kits are delivered to pharmacies every day, which is more than double the supply before the 18th of December, but pharmacists warn that this is insufficient.

“Every five minutes or so, someone comes in to the pharmacy asking for a test,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“However, because of supply issues, those who come for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful not only for the pharmacy team but also for the patient.”

The ongoing testing shortages are being blamed on “unprecedented demand,” according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

As cases have reached record highs, demand for PCR and lateral flow tests has soared –.

