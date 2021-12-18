Lateral flows are not available on the government website, and Scots are being urged to have their covid tested.

Lateral flows are not available on the government website, and Scots are being urged to get their covid tested.

The problems arise after Humza Yousaf warned that additional covid measures would be implemented in the wake of the Omicron variant’s threat.

When booking through the government website, users are advised to ‘try again later.’

Despite the fact that Scots are being urged to get tested for Covid-19, lateral flow home test kits are not available on the UK Government website.

“There are no more home tests available,” the government website stated on Monday.

People were advised to “try again later” or schedule an appointment at a test site instead.

“Tried to order a lateral flow test kit and the NHS site says they don’t have any more!” one person wrote on Twitter.

The availability of PCR home test kits, on the other hand, appeared to be unaffected.

Meanwhile, people in England who wanted to book a Covid-19 booster shot were advised by the NHS to try again later or tomorrow because the website was overburdened.

“The Covid vaccine booking service is currently experiencing extremely high demand and is operating a queueing system,” the NHS said in a tweet.

“Please be aware that booking will open on Wednesday, December 15 for users aged 18 to 29.”

If you’re having trouble waiting, we recommend trying again later today or tomorrow.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

The Scottish Government is “working through” the restrictions, according to Scotland’s Health Secretary, who says they are “inevitable.”

He also confirmed that Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, will address the Scottish Parliament tomorrow with a full update.