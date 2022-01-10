LATEST: A Bronx apartment fire ’caused by a bedroom electric heater’ at 333 East 181st Street has left 19 people dead.

LATEST: A blaze at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx was allegedly started by an electric heater in the bedroom.

Authorities said a “malfunctioning” electric heater left in a bedroom caused a deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building on Sunday.

New York City mayor Eric Adams confirmed the tragic deaths of 19 people, nine of whom were children, at a press conference.

“This will be one of the worst fires that we have seen in modern times,” Adams said at a press conference.

On January 9, 2022, just before 11 a.m., a fire broke out at 333 E 181st Street, and around 200 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

At least 60 people have been taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, with many of them suffering from severe smoke inhalation, according to reports.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment, according to the FDNY, and has been described as the deadliest apartment building fire in 30 years.

The NYPD issued a tweet warning people to stay away from the area.

How did the fire start?

A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke early Sunday, killing 19 people, including nine children, in the city’s deadliest fire in three decades.

How many people were harmed?

More than a half-dozen people were injured, with 13 of them in critical condition in the hospital.

According to the fire commissioner, the majority of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation.

‘No one was paying attention,’ says the narrator.

The building’s fire alarms would frequently go off, according to Jose Henriquez, a Dominican immigrant who lives on the 10th floor.

In Spanish, Henriquez said, “It appears that they went off today, but the people didn’t pay attention.”

Luis Rosa also thought it was a false alarm at first.

The smoke was so thick that he couldn’t see down the hallway when he opened the door of his 13th-floor apartment.

“So I told them that we couldn’t run down the stairs because we’d end up suffocating.”

A local recalls the chaos.

When Sandra Clayton saw the hallway filling with smoke and heard people screaming, “Get out! Get out!” she grabbed her dog Mocha and ran for her life.

Clayton, 61, said she groped her way down a dimly lit stairwell while clutching Mocha.

She couldn’t see through the smoke because it was so thick, but she could hear neighbors wail and cry nearby.

“I just ran as fast as I could down the stairs, but people were falling all over me, screaming,” Clayton said from a hospital…

