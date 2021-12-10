LATEST – A video shows a YG affiliate’s ‘fatal shooting’ following Young Dolph’s death, as Instagram fans mourn.

Slim 400 is ‘dead,’ according to the latest video, which shows a YG affiliate’s ‘fatal shooting’ following Young Dolph’s death, as Instagram fans mourn.

Slim 400, a rapper from Los Angeles, was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday, according to a video.

According to TMZ, police have confirmed that the video circulating online depicts the rapper’s ambush.

The gunman approaches Slim 400 as he sits in the driver’s seat of a car in a driveway, according to the video.

As Slim appears to lounge at them, the suspect fires several shots.

Last night, the up-and-coming rapper was shot and killed in Inglewood.

There has been no information released about potential suspects, and it is unclear whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Slim 400’s real name is Vincent Cohran, and he is best known for the hit song Bruisin.

Fans rushed to social media after hearing the news to express their condolences to the young actress.

One fan wrote, “Damn this one hurts,” while another said, “I thought I was dreamin.”

The actor died tragically just two years after being involved in a shooting.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Slim 400 live blog…

a previous shoot

In the summer of 2019, Slim was once again involved in a shooting.

According to TMZ, he was shot nine times in LA.

Slim claimed that he was ambushed while visiting family in Compton when he was attacked.

Slim 400 pays homage to Young Dolph.

Slim 400 paid tribute to late rapper Young Dolph on Instagram just hours before his death.

The rapper shared a clip from his upcoming track Shake Back, which features fellow rapper Young Dolph.

Slim 400 reshared the original screenshot in his story after it was shared by another Instagram user.

The news of his shooting spread quickly on the internet.

Slim 400 paid homage to Young Dolph Zappa.

Slim 400 paid tribute to late rapper Young Dolph in an Instagram story just hours before his death.

Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, 36, was shot and killed on November 17 at Makeda’s Cookies in Tennessee.

Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies, according to Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting occurred, who told FOX13 his employees.

The owner then claimed that at around 1 p.m., someone drove up and shot and killed the rapper.

He also told WREG that the star was assaulted while shopping for cookies.

Previously, he had been caught in the crossfire.

Slim has allegedly been caught in the crossfire on multiple occasions.

The rapper was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles in 2019 with…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Rest In Peace Slim 400. I photographed him after he previously survived being shot 9 times. This gun violence has got to end. Losing too many too soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qo8LTTiHD6 — Ariya Akhavan (@ariyastudios) December 9, 2021

Someone need to legit look into Empire records. To many artist getting knocked off. R.I.P Slim 400 🙏🏽 #Slim400#explorepage#viralpic.twitter.com/hzalu3NPvQ — Officialyma_ (@Officialyma1) December 9, 2021

Rapper Slim400 has reportedly been killed, R.I.P. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hJVEdTsgHp — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 9, 2021

RIP Slim 400. Always showed love to us Mexicans much love homie pic.twitter.com/AD2TAxPwaP — Prenda Del Alma (@benjipalomar) December 9, 2021

RIP SLIM 400 ! ANOTHA WEST COAST SOUL TAKEN TOO SOON .. — KLEAN_KUTZ (@jayyanthony187) December 9, 2021

RIP Slim 400. Always showed love to us Mexicans much love homie pic.twitter.com/AD2TAxPwaP — Prenda Del Alma (@benjipalomar) December 9, 2021