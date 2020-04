BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, April 8.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 1,426,096

U.S. 396,223

Spain 141,942

Italy 135,586

France 110,065

Germany 107,663

Iran 62,589

Britain 55,949

Turkey 34,109

Switzerland 22,253

China 83,094

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)