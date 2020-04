Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1000 GMT, April 23

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, April 23.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 2,639,243

U.S. 842,624

Spain 208,389

Italy 187,327

France 157,135

Germany 150,729

Britain 134,639

Turkey 98,674

Iran 85,996

Russia 62,773

China 84,302

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)