Latest figures on coronavirus outbreak

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

* 28,261 cases worldwide

* 565 dead

* Virus is now present in China and 27 other countries

* Cases are increasing at a rate of 15 to 20 per cent daily

* 14 cases in Australia, 13 of whom were in Wuhan, one had contact with a person from Wuhan

* All 14 people are well

* 243 people were assisted to Christmas Island, with two of these now in Perth

* The two in Perth have now tested negative

* 36 passengers who came via an Air New Zealand are now on Christmas Island with none suspected to have the virus

* Two Australians from a cruise ship off Japan have the virus and are being treated

* Australia is looking at organising another flight out of Wuhan but it is not guaranteed to occur.

(Source: Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt)