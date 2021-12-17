LATEST – How to donate to tornado relief and help as the Red Cross arrives after the death toll reaches 84 in Kentucky

The death toll from Kentucky’s “deadliest storm” ever has risen to 84 people, including two children, and residents are looking for ways to help in the aftermath.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the massive storm hit Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, wreaking havoc in its wake.

Winter Storm Atticus brought tornadoes from the Rockies to the Midwest, killing over 80 people in Kentucky alone, according to the governor.

After the tornado ripped through multiple communities, Governor Andy Beshear predicted that the state would see closer to 100 deaths.

To assist the victims, the Red Cross is accepting donations.

Anyone who wants to help can go to redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. They can also text “REDCROSS” to the number 90999 for a (dollar)10 donation.

Meanwhile, Atticus, the season’s first named winter storm, has dumped heavy snow in Salt Lake City, northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, and northwest Nebraska, and is now moving into the Plains and Upper Midwest.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm could also bring damaging winds to parts of the Great Lakes.

What is the definition of an EF5 tornado?

Tornadoes are rated on a scale of severity.

The strongest designation on that scale, EF5 or F5, is extremely rare.

The last EF5 to hit the US was in May of 2013, just before the EF5 that hit the Midwest in December 2021.

Wind speeds of over 200 miles per hour are common in EF5 tornadoes.

What was the total number of tornadoes that were reported?

On December 10, more than 30 tornadoes were reported in at least six states, with one violent, long-track twister hitting a 200-mile stretch from Arkansas to Kentucky.

A category five tornado ripped through Kentucky, killing hundreds of people, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Survivors have a relief fund set up.

A relief fund has been established for those who have been affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky this week.

The website states, “Governor Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados and severe weather system on December 11, 2021.”

“All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a tax receipt after donating.”

The governor of Kentucky is concerned that morgues will not be large enough.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discussed the state’s massive loss of life.

Beshear expressed his concern…

I-55 near Caruthersville, #Missouri with multiple semis thrown across the interstate after a wedge #tornado moved through this spot. @Raw_News1stpic.twitter.com/UjMfeTY86Z — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) December 11, 2021

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwxpic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Arkansas nursing home resident dead after tornado hits. This video is truly devastating. @KATVNewspic.twitter.com/mqLRGI6pip — Mills Hayes (@KATVMillsHayes) December 11, 2021

So this is the courthouse in downtown Mayfield Kentucky before the tornado tonight, and after pic.twitter.com/87KaUu1mg1 — d20dad #BLM 🌹 (@d20Dad) December 11, 2021