Latest James Bond film postponed in response to novel coronavirus spread

LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Xinhua) — The release of the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been postponed more than seven months, becoming the first major Hollywood film to change its release schedule in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on the film’s official Twitter on Wednesday, the producers said “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

The film will be released in Britain on Nov. 12, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on Nov. 25, according to the statement.

“No Time to Die,” with a reported budget of 250 million U.S. dollars, was originally set to be released in April.

The movie is the 25th instalment in the James Bond film series. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the spy film features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

The worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic is affecting Hollywood and the global film industry, forcing theaters to be shut down and events to be canceled in some countries and regions.