LATEST NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – The winning Lotto numbers from last night have been revealed, as the Saturday jackpot reaches a staggering £4 million.

LATEST NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – The winning Lotto numbers from last night have been revealed, as the Saturday jackpot reaches a massive £4 million.

On Wednesday, the winning Lotto numbers were 4, 11, 17, 19, 39, and 42, with the Bonus Ball being 59.

However, the National Lottery jackpot has now risen to £4 million after no one has won the top prize.

In the meantime, the winning numbers in Tuesday’s Euromillions draw were 17 21 36 42 46, with 7 and 10 as Lucky Stars.

There were no jackpot winners, but one lucky Brit won £287,059, bringing the total prize pool to £137 million for Friday’s draw.

6, 7, 33, 38, 40, and 49 are the six luckiest numbers in the world.

Data from draws in Spain, Canada, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Greece, and South Africa was used to compile these figures.

Because the data is an aggregation, it will differ depending on where you play for different draws.

Richard Lustig explained his method to ABC News, saying that he re-invested all of his winnings back into the lottery. He also recommended using hand-picked sequential numbers and repeating the same numbers.

Lustig’s total winnings amount to (dollar)1,052,205.58, or about £766,736.95.

It’s not easy to win the life-changing lottery.

With between 80 and 100 million people buying a EuroMillions ticket each week, the competition is fierce.

Players must match all five main numbers as well as both lucky star numbers to win the cash prize.

The top prize, however, has a 1 in 139,838, 160 chance of being won.

The chances of matching five numbers and one star are 1 in 6,991,908.

Matching two numbers in the draw has a chance of 1 in 22.

The chances of winning a prize in EuroMillions are roughly 1 in 13.

The odds of winning the UK Millionaire Maker game, according to the EuroMillions website, are 1 in 1,900,000.

However, because winning in this game is solely dependent on the number of payslips sold, the odds fluctuate.

Gaming can be enjoyable for some people, but it can also be problematic for others.

If you’re concerned about yourself or someone you know, call GamCare on 0808 8020 133 or go to the GamCare website for help. They’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

