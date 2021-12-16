Latest news on Christy Giles’ death – Three people have been arrested after model Hilda Cabrales was found dumped outside of a Los Angeles hospital.

A model and a friend were dumped outside two different hospitals, prompting the arrest of three suspects.

Last month, Christy Giles, 24, went to a warehouse party in Los Angeles with her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

Friends and family claim that after visiting the club, the women were drugged against their will in their Pico-Robertson apartment.

According to ABC7, Christy’s body was delivered to a hospital in Culver City, while Cabrales-Arzola was left unconscious outside a hospital in West LA.

Investigators discovered drugs in Cabrales-Arzola’s system, but the cause of death was pending a toxicology report.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, told Eyewitness News that three people had been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Cabrales-Arzola died on November 28th, a day before her 27th birthday and two weeks after being “forgotten.”

Luis, Hilda’s father, has called for the killers of Hilda and Christy to be brought to justice.

“I’ve heard the LAPD is considering involving the FBI in this case in order to apprehend those responsible,” he said.

“If they require assistance from federal agencies to expedite the process, they should request it so that we can conclude this chapter.”

As her “last act of love,” Luis, 49, and Hilda’s mother, Marcela Arzola, decided to donate her organs.

According to Christy’s phone records, the woman was last seen in a Beverly Hills apartment.

Neighbors told The Sun that they heard someone “moaning in pain” all day in the hours leading up to both women’s hospitalization.

On November 13, around 5.30 a.m., Christy texted Hilda, saying “Let’s get out of here” with the wide eyes emoji.

Christy did not read or respond to any subsequent texts sent to her after Hilda replied “Yes” and said she had called for an Uber.

Christy was not dropped off at Southern California Hospital in Culver City for another 12 hours, while Hilda was left in the ICU for another two hours.

Hilda had only recently relocated to Los Angeles from Monterrey, Mexico, after landing a job as an interior designer.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Monterrey University two years ago.

