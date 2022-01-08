Latest news on Prince Andrew: William and Charles are ‘furious,’ and the Queen may be asked to fund a settlement.

According to reports, lawyers are planning a new attempt to have the lawsuit against Prince Andrew dismissed.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has stated that she will not accept a settlement, and the Duke is currently on pins and needles waiting for a judge to decide whether or not her civil lawsuit will be dismissed.

The news comes as it is reported that The Queen will be asked to contribute to Prince Andrew’s potential settlement with sex assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The Queen would be asked to contribute if Andrew decides to offer Ms Giuffre a settlement worth more than £5 million, according to The Telegraph.

The national Jubilee celebrations will take place over a four-day holiday weekend in June.

However, the Queen will reach the milestone on February 6, the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death in 1952.

The Queen usually spends her accession day at Sandringham in private, but she could be seen at church or doing a local engagement in Norfolk, as she has done on previous jubilees.

Trooping the Colour, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, a visit to the Epsom Derby, a live concert at Buckingham Palace, and street parties and picnics are among the highlights of the royal extravaganza, which runs from June 2 to 5 – with an extra Bank Holiday –

On June 5, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held in central London, with street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival, and costume, against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and along The Mall.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm how much of the Queen will be visible to the public during the celebrations.

The Duke of York has reached an agreement with a mystery millionaire for the sale of his Verbier estate, which is estimated to be worth more than £17 million.

Andy is said to be optimistic that the paperwork will be completed soon, and that he will be able to use the money to pay for his sex abuse case.

But first, the Duke must pay Isabella de Rouvre, who lent the Duke money to purchase the chalet and sued him for £7 million 18 months ago.

He could be left with around £10 million, which he could use to pay his lawyers in the United States or offer a settlement.

“A buyer has been found and a price has been agreed,” a source close to the sale said.

“It’s going well.”

It is still under construction.

However, it is hoped that this will happen soon.”

Andrew’s lawsuit could be settled out of court, according to insiders.

