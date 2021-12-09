LATEST – Rapper Vincent Cohran was ‘killed in a shooting’ in Los Angeles at the age of 33, prompting fans to pay tribute.

Slim 400, a rapper from Los Angeles, was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the upcoming rapper was shot and killed last night in Inglewood.

There has been no information released about possible suspects, and it is unclear whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Slim 400’s real name was Vincent Cohran, and he was best known for the hit song Bruisin.

Fans rushed to social media after learning of the news to express their condolences to the young actress.

One fan wrote, “Damn this one hurts,” while another said, “I thought I was dreamin.”

The tragic death of the actor comes only two years after he was shot.

On the evening of December 8, Slim was allegedly shot and killed in Los Angeles.

“Pull thru not tryna hear the Bs I’m hear’n pray for Slim 400,” his manager Mud Dolla Mayor captioned a photo of the rapper on Instagram.

Slim, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was born in Germany and spent his early years there with his father, who was a member of the US military stationed there.

He was born in Compton, California, and moved to Los Angeles as a child.

Slim 400 was a rapper from Compton, California, who was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Bruisin, Nothing But Bloods, and Piru were among his most popular songs.

He is a Young Gangsta associate.

His first album, Foe Black, was released in 2015, and he has since released several more, including The Homies, Tap In, and State Line.

Pu(dollar)haz Ink, the music label best known for making YG and DJ Mustard famous, discovered and signed him.