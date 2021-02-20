Latvia cautiously eases restrictions, allowing kids to return to school

RIGA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Latvian government decided on Thursday that schoolchildren in the first four grades will return to classrooms as of next Monday, while hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on March 1.

After months of strict safety measures, including a complete switch to distance learning, banning various services and closing shops that sell non-essential goods, the government this week started to cautiously consider relaxing some restrictions amid a gradually declining rate of COVID-19 infections.

According to the government decision, kids will be able to resume learning in classrooms in those municipalities where the two-week COVID-19 incidence is below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

COVID-19 incidence in 19 municipalities is currently low enough to reopen schools, according to the health authorities’ data. The government agreed that the list of municipalities where children can go to school will be updated weekly.

Some beauty services providers like hair salons, manicurists and pedicurists will be allowed to resume work on March 1 after nearly two months of closure. Next week, the government might decide on expanding the range of beauty services allowed to reopen on strict epidemiological safety conditions.

“Let’s go step by step,” Health Minister Daniels Pavluts said at a cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that the limited resumption of services will allow around 6,000 of the 8,000 people employed in the beauty industry to resume work.

Latvia on Thursday reported 708 new COVID-19 cases as its two-week infection rate dropped to 521.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Enditem