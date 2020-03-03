Latvia confirms first case of coronavirus

RIGA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The first case of novel coronavirus in Latvia has been confirmed on Monday, said the Health Ministry.

A representative of the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said at a news conference called by the Health Ministry on Monday evening that the patient is a woman who returned from a trip to Italy and flew to Riga from Munich last Saturday. She had been traveling together with her child, the health official said.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the woman has been placed in a quarantine ward at the Center of Infectious Diseases at Riga Eastern Hospital.

Latvia’s public television reported that the woman’s symptoms are not severe.

Her child, who is also ill but has tested negative for COVID-19, has also been quarantined and under treatment in the hospital.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control has the list of all 145 people aboard the Munich-Riga flight with the infected woman. 24 have been identified as having been in close contact with the patient. Eight of them are Latvian nationals. Enditem