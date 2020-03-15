Latvia suspends int’l passenger traffic, bans public events

RIGA, March 14 (Xinhua) — In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Latvia will temporarily suspend international passenger traffic via its airports, ports and border crossings and ban all organized public events, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting of the government and the Crisis Management Council, the prime minister said that all international air, sea, rail and road passenger traffic will be closed from March 17 until April 14.

Those Latvian nationals who are currently in foreign countries will be able to return and foreign nationals will be allowed to leave Latvia.

National emergency came into effect in Latvia on Friday as the government implemented a number of drastic restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infection risks. All public events are being cancelled and schools closed to curb the epidemic, among other measures.

By Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latvia had risen to 26, according to information provided by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Of the 258 COVID-19 tests carried out during the past 24 hours, nine were positive.