Latvia toughens social distancing requirements amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

RIGA, March 29 (Xinhua) — The Latvian government on Sunday decided to toughen social distancing requirements in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

At a video news conference, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins stressed that in line with epidemiologists’ recommendations, everyone must keep a two-meter distance from each other when visiting public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

Furthermore, only two people, if they are not members of the same household, are allowed to congregate and interact in public places like streets, shops, parks and others, he said, adding the new restrictions do not apply to people who are performing their work or service duties.

The prime minister also stressed the role of law enforcement authorities in enforcing the social distancing rules, warning of sizable penalties.

“The government has been gradually taking measures to outpace the epidemic… In Latvia, we are taking preemptive measures to stay ahead of the events and curb the spread of the virus,” Karins said.

Jurijs Perevoscikovs, chief epidemiologist at the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control, also underlined the need to act proactively against COVID-19.

The government’s decisions are based on epidemiological analysis and social distancing is essential to breaking the link in the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Health Minister Ilze Vinkele noted that in Latvia, the spread of the coronavirus infection still has been relatively gradual.

The Baltic country reported 42 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 347. Of these patients, 24 are in hospital with three in grave condition.

On March 13, the government declared a national emergency over the COVID-19 crisis to contain the virus.