Latvian choirs go online to sing through Coronavirus Lockdown

RIGA (Reuters) – Choir singers in Latvia have gone online to indulge in their favorite pastime, with a ban and crowd ban on coronavirus control.

Singing in choirs is very popular in a country where a large music festival attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators and 15,000 singers.

Choral singing played a role in the “Singing Revolution” three decades ago, which helped Latvia regain its independence when the Soviet Union collapsed. Works by Latvian composers are particularly popular with local choirs.

With 675 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, Latvia has banned groups of more than two people from meeting in public, and the country’s 380 choirs and their thousands of members are at a loss.

For Sola – a mixed choir of 30 singers at the Latvian Academy of Culture in Riga – this meant going online to share their passion, as did singers elsewhere in Lavia and beyond during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to practice online,” conductor Kaspars Adamsons told Reuters. “We meet once a week for something that I wouldn’t call a rehearsal, but rather an online video platform so we can see and understand how we’re doing.”

Online choral singing faces technical difficulties that can lead to a cacophony of voices, as Sola recently demonstrated in a Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=529486744645773.

People cannot sing online at the same time, said Valdis Tomsons, artistic director of the University of Latvia Juventus Choir, who has found a way to work around the problem.

Each singer recorded his parts, which were then combined in an audio and video montage, said Tomsons. The choir released the recorded song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00IyLp-91es&feature=youtu.be online and other groups followed their lead.

“When I saw the video, I had a fantastic feeling! I didn’t expect the result to be so nice,” said Inga Raubena, a Juventus singer. “There is a sense of belonging.”

(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis and Janis Laizans; editing by Niklas Pollard and Giles Elgood)