Latvia´s airBaltic cuts capacity further, reduces staff

Riga, March 11 – Latvian airline airBaltic is cutting capacity further and reducing staff as bookings fall sharply with the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

The airline, which is majority-owned by the state and employs 1,786 people, said it would temporarily reduce the number of employees by up to 250 people.

“The company will seek voluntary solutions, non-extension of probation time, unpaid leave and termination,” it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

It said it had cancelled 580 flights until May 31.

airBaltic on Tuesday said it had temporarily suspended flights to Milan, Verona and Rome in Italy, and to Tel Aviv in Israel.

