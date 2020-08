Hongqi H9, a new vehicle model of First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd., is exhibited during its launch ceremony in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2020. The Hongqi H9 model is priced at a range of 309,800 yuan (44,797 U.S. dollars) to 539.800 yuan (78,055 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)