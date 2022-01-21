Laundry will be more expensive in February, and personal care will be more expensive in April.

In February, expect to pay more for laundry, and in April, expect to pay more for personal care.

In an effort to protect profit margins in the face of rising commodity and freight costs, Proctor and Gale announced plans to raise prices on a number of its products.

According to CNBC, the company said on its Wednesday earnings call that it has already informed retailers that fabric care product prices will increase starting in February.

Tide detergent and Downy dryer sheets would be affected by the price increases.

According to the report, the company informed retailers on Tuesday that prices for some personal health care products would increase in mid-April.

According to Fox Business, the consumer goods behemoth has raised prices on its mid-tier detergents in recent months, but “prices on select products across all ten of its product categories” will be raised, and “higher-end lines of laundry brands like Tide are now set to go up in price across the board.”

Pandamp;G Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten stated during the company’s second-quarter earnings call for 2022 that the price increase on the balance of its fabric care portfolio would take effect on February 28.

Pandamp;G said on Wednesday that the price hike would amount to “an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener, and Bounce dryer sheets,” according to CNN Business.

Consumers will see higher prices on additional household staples if retailers choose to pass on any of the increases, according to CNN.

According to the report, the steepest price rise in 39 years occurred in December, when US consumer prices increased 7% annually.

Pandamp;G expects price increases to drive sales growth in the coming months, according to CNN.

“Demand remains strong,” Pandamp;G CEO Jon Moeller said on the analyst call Wednesday, despite the fact that prices have already increased and consumers are paying more for many household products.

According to CNN, “we haven’t seen any noticeable changes in consumer behavior.”

According to The Hill, Moeller concluded that there could be “unexpected issues with the price hikes.”

“There will be stumbling blocks,” he predicts…

