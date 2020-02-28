Laura Kenny injured and bleeding after nasty crash at UCI Track Cycling World Champs

British cycling star Laura Kenny needed stitches after she was involved in a crash at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin

Two-time Olympic and world cycling champion Laura Kenny was involved in a five person crash during the opening race of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Already nursing an injured shoulder which she broke at last month’s World Cup in Canada, Kenny went down just before the start of the final lap and was hit by two other riders.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Salazar was carried off on a stretcher and Dutch rider Kirsten Wild, the event’s current world champion, was penalised for causing the incident.

Wild had gone on to finish second in the race but was relegated by officials “for causing the crash of her opponents”.

Kenny needed help from her team after crash, with a cut on her face requiring stitches, but British Cycling have revealed she will continue to race at the event.

In a statement they said that she “had a thorough concussion check by our team doctor, who has confirmed she is safe to carry on”.

Japan’s Yumi Kajihara ultimately won the race, with American rider Jennifer Valence taking second place after Wild was penalised.

The crash could have been much worse for Kenny, who said before the event started that she was taking a risk by coming to the World Championships after her crash at the World Cup.

There, she was thrown off her bike, fracturing her right shoulder blade and sustaining both a concussion and a black eye.

“Lots of people, even the doctor, thought I had gone crazy putting it on the line at the Worlds”, she said ahead of the event.

“There are obviously risks. My shoulder is a lot weaker now and if I crash I would put myself back a lot, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take.

“My scapula is broken, it will never be the same again. The amount of impact needed to break the shoulder is insane. When I went to hospital they asked if I had crashed a motorbike.”