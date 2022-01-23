Lauren Smith-Fields’ family is suing cops, alleging that they failed to investigate her death after she met a man on a Bumble date.

Lauren Smith-Fields’ family is suing cops, alleging that they failed to investigate her death after she met a man on Bumble.

THE FAMILY OF A WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER OWN APARTMENT IN CONNECTICUT IS SUING LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR THEIR HANDLING OF THE CASE.

Lauren Smith-Fields, who met an older man on the dating app Bumble, was discovered dead in her apartment on December 12th.

The autopsy has been completed, but the medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death for the young woman.

According to Westchester News 12, investigators are also not commenting on the case.

The 23-year-old’s family has slammed the cops, and her father claims he has paid for a second autopsy because authorities aren’t giving them the answers they want.

Her death, according to her family, occurred under unusual circumstances.

“Without a doubt, we know my daughter was not a drug user,” her father Everett told News 12. “I had a second autopsy paid for out of pocket because we were so uncomfortable with the way it was handled.”

In a letter to the Smith-Fields family, attorney Darnell Crosland accused police of possibly covering up evidence and failing to conduct a thorough investigation into the woman’s death.

Crosland wrote: “The police department has been racially insensitive to this family, has treated this family with no respect, and has violated their civil rights.”

“They have failed to investigate this matter, and they refuse to consider Lauren Smith-Fields’ last companion as a person of interest before she died.”

This isn’t acceptable behavior.”

According to the police report, Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on the floor with dried blood around her nose by a man she met through Bumble shortly after 6:30 a.m. on December 12.

According to the police report, Smith-Fields was pronounced dead at 6:49 a.m. by medical personnel.

On January 25, Smith-Fields’ 24th birthday, her family is planning a march to City Hall.

They claim they didn’t learn about the young woman’s death until her landlord informed them, which was more than 24 hours later.

Crosland detailed multiple instances in which Smith-Fields’ rights were allegedly violated in his letter.

He also claims that the Bridgeport Police Department “created a cover-up for the responsible party in Lauren’s death, whether intentionally or negligently.”

Crosland also claims that several pieces of evidence in the woman’s apartment were not submitted for forensic analysis to the state lab.

Crosland’s letter named Mayor Joe Ganim, Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia, and other members of the department as people the family intends to sue.

Smith-Fields was a Stamford High School graduate who, at the time of her death, was enrolled at Norwalk Community College.

