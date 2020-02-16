Laurence Fox slams Sadiq Khan over diversity Nubian Skin campaign for being ‘non-diverse’

Laurence Fox has hit out at the Mayor of London for praising a diversity campaign on the Underground that does not include any white people.

Sadiq Khan tweeted to congratulate the Nubian Skin fashion brand, which specialises in nude underwear for people of colour, on winning Transport for London’s Diversity in Advertising competition.

The Mayor described the adverts as ’empowering’ and ‘inclusive’, but Mr Fox, 41, replied: ‘*Hands @SadiqKhan dictionary with the page open at definition of ‘diversity’*’

Soon after he was elected, Mr Khan banned ‘body-shaming’ adverts of naked women after a Protein World billboard appeared on the Tube asking ‘are you beach body ready?’ that he claimed was demeaning to women.

The Nubian adverts shows a group of men and women of colour posing in their underwear.

He tweeted this week: ‘I’m proud to unveil Nubian Skin as the winner of this year’s TfL Diversity in Advertising competition, Look out for their empowering, inclusive adverts on the @TfL network.

‘London’s greatest strength is our diversity, so we challenged advertisers to produce ads that better represented our BAME communities.’

Nubian Skin have won £500,000 of prominent advertising space around the capital after bagging the prize.

Mr Fox re-tweeted another news outlet’s post about the prize that branded Mr Khan a ‘hypocrite’ before describing him as a ‘spanner’.

Mr Fox’s followers responded: ‘Diversity’ simply means ‘no white people’.

Someone else wrote: ‘So diversity = no white people. Got it.’

Another follower posted: ‘Mayor Khan wasting resources again.’

Others hit out at the Mayor for banning adverts of half-naked women, but encouraging them as part of a diversity campaign.

One follower re-posted an article about the Mayor’s plans to ban body-shaming adverts, saying: ‘This aged well.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Yep … @SadiqKhan is certainly duplicitous … I see no difference between the nature of the adverts.’

But others rubbished Mr Fox’s suggestion the advert isn’t diverse, saying: ‘What’s your problem with this?’

A Mayor of London spokesman told MailOnline: ‘London is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the world, but the adverts Londoners see do not always reflect that.

‘These images celebrate the fact that people’s bodies vary – both in shape and skin tone. They represent people of colour in a way that is unfortunately all too rare in advertising today.’

Mr Fox has hit headlines on several occasion in the past few months in his crusade against the term ‘white privilege’.

Appearing on Newsnight, the Lewis star accused Rachel Boyle, an academic at Edge Hill University on Merseyside, of ‘being racist’ after she called him ‘a white privileged male’ for denying the Duchess of Sussex was hounded from Britain for being mixed-race.

He also rubbished the Oscar-nominated film 1917 for ‘forcing diversity’ after Sikh soldiers were included in the plot.