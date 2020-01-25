Lawsuit: 2 cheated man of $4 million in lottery winnings

A Portuguese immigrant in Massachusetts says two women cheated him out of $4 million in lottery winnings by taking advantage of his inability to read or speak English.

Joao Luis DaPonte filed a lawsuit this month against Maria Oliveira and Susana Gaspar in Bristol Superior Court over the ownership of a scratch-off lottery ticket. All three are from New Bedford.

DaPonte says that he hit a winner on November 23 playing a $10 Gold Rush ticket that he bought at Cafe Sao Paulo on Bolton Street.

Records indicate that DaPonte does not read or speak English and that the ticket said ‘$4MIL,’ which translates to $4,000 in Portuguese.

DaPonte says in the lawsuit that he had Oliveira cash the ticket in, believing she had previously done the same for others in exchange for a percentage of the winnings, The Boston Globe reported.

DaPonte says that Oliveira gave him $3,800 that he thought were the proceeds from his ticket.

Then on December 10, DaPonte was stunned to learn that Oliveira’s boss, Gaspar, had just won $4 million on a Gold Rush ticket that she said she’d bought at Cafe Sao Paulo, which is next door to the bakery where they work.

Suspicious of the coincidence, DaPonte says he showed friends and a lottery retailer a photo he had taken of his own winning ticket, and was informed that the prize was $4 million, not $4,000.

Gaspar chose the lump sum option of $2.6 million, before taxes, and the remaining $1.6 million in winnings remains in escrow until the matter is resolved, records show.

Gaspar and Oliveira deny the allegations, and have said that Oliveira purchased the ticket for her boss Gaspar on a break, and that the two had agreed to share the winnings.

Oliveira said she has ‘never cashed in lottery tickets for anyone,’ according to an affidavit in which she denies receiving a lottery ticket from DaPonte and ever giving him $3,800.

A lawyer for Gaspar and Oliveira said DaPonte’s allegations were ludicrous.

‘Why do you hand it (the ticket) to a stranger?,’ attorney Walter P. Faria told the Standard-Times. ‘It’s hard to imagine someone else (a family member or a friend) didn’t recognize it was $4 million, not $4,000.

DaPonte’s lawyer and a lottery spokesman declined to comment.