Lawyer X wanted to ‘belong’ in underworld

Nicola Gobbo feared her underworld associates would kill her if they discovered she helped their minions roll one after another.

But she did not quit because she just wanted to “belong”.

Despite claims gangland killer Carl Williams was “standing over” her to stop one of his associates pinning multiple murders on him, Ms Gobbo helped the man make statements that implicated Williams in murders.

Then, instead of declaring a conflict over fears her help was exposed, she went on to represent another man implicated by the gangland witness. She helped him roll too.

Ms Gobbo has admitted she could have escaped the underworld clutches back then, but told a royal commission on Thursday that she did not because she wanted to be part of that world.

“It was mostly my – it sounds pathetic – my inability to say no and my need to be wanted or to be valued, or feel valued,” she said on Thursday.

Ms Gobbo once claimed she was pivotal in helping that first gangland witness to roll, making statements that resulted in Williams being jailed for multiple murders.

But she now concedes that was an exaggeration.

The man had told police when he was arrested that he wanted to assist, but she still feels she played a role.

She also helped police by changing the man’s statement to correct an “obvious lie” in his claim he did not know that one of the killings was going to be a murder.

Ms Gobbo, known as the infamous Lawyer X, told the inquiry she acted as an agent for police instead of in the best interests of clients.

“Looking back, I wanted to belong,” she said.

She also revealed her jealousy when her drug kingpin client Tony Mokbel hired a solicitor who she felt got in her way.

Ms Gobbo began to share “vitriolic” information with police about the solicitor and acknowledged on Thursday that her emotional maturity at the time was “hopeless”.

“And as pathetic as it is for me to admit, looking back I did derive some self-importance and some feeling that I was relevant, or validated, by reason of being wanted by people like Tony,” she said.

Ms Gobbo eventually wanted Mokbel and his family out of her life. She spoke to gangland investigator Stuart Bateson, who passed her over to handlers.

They recruited her as an informer in 2005.

“And of course looking back now, going to them was an insane, idiotic thing to do … wrong on so many levels and what then transpired was just more craziness,” she said.

Ms Gobbo said police would joke about what she was doing, calling her the “best informer ever”.

At times she sought rewards for her tips, including concert tickets, and once claimed police owed her $5.3 million for her time.

In 2007 police took her out for a thank you dinner, where she was presented with a pen.

“What an awful night that was,” she said, recalling that she was in pain and medicated, so she could not eat much and didn’t drink.

“I got a silver pen and watched them all get pissed. It was just insane.”

In 2015 Ms Gobbo wrote a letter to then-assistant commissioner Steve Fontana to see if she could access reward money for murders solved thanks to her informing.

She says a list of her top 10 informer moments was supplied at the request of a police liaison officer.

But she admitted to exaggerating about how important her information was, because she never knew.