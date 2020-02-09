Lawyer X’s top 10 evidence moments

NICOLA GOBBO’S TOP 10 INFORMER ROYAL COMMISSION MOMENTS

(1) Nicola Gobbo says she just wanted to feel needed and as if she belonged. “Was I accumulating information and, on one level, trying to impress people? Yes I was,” she said.

(2) Former homicide squad detective Ron Iddles warned her that then-chief commissioner Simon Overland would “burn” her and shouldn’t be trusted. “I want to make it clear it wasn’t given in a nasty fashion – I interpreted it as kind of fatherly-type advice not to trust Overland.”

(3) The timing of her July 2004 stroke was “fortunate”, helping her out of a sticky situation, having to represent an underworld crook who rolled on several people, including a man she later went on to represent. She had plenty of visits after the stroke from lawyers and crims. “Every criminal in Melbourne came, including Tony (Mokbel),” she said.

(4) Her claims she was pivotal in the first major gangland witness to roll was a “mild exaggeration”, but she still claims some credit for helping the man go through with his plan to assist police.

(5) She met drug kingpin Tony Mokbel while working as a solicitor and later became his barrister. “I did derive some self-importance and some feeling that I was relevant … by reason of being wanted by people like Tony,” she confessed. Mokbel introduced her to underworld killer Carl Williams, whose daughter’s glitzy christening she attended in 2003. “A whole table of lawyers went. I was the only one stupid enough to make a speech though,” she said.

(6) Going to Victoria Police in 2005 and becoming an informer to put Mokbel and his family out of her life was a mistake, she says. “Going to them was an insane, idiotic thing to do … wrong on so many levels and what then transpired was just more craziness,” she said.

(7) She felt pressure from clients like Williams and Mokbel to act in their best interests, rather than her clients’. In one case, fearing a client would roll on Williams, he told her to obtain a psychiatrist’s report declaring the man insane so he could be discredited as a witness. She also claimed she felt pressure from police to “sort out” clients they felt were lying in statements after they rolled.

(8) Ms Gobbo claims suggestions she knew she was being used as an alibi by Williams for the murder of Jason Moran is “rubbish”. The man who told the inquiry she did know was “one of the biggest gossips in the whole of Melbourne”.

(9) Legal ethics was Ms Gobbo’s best subject when studying law at the University of Melbourne. She also began a Masters degree, researching the relationship between police and informers. “Looking back on where we are now, it’s laughable in a horrendous way,” she said.

(10) Ms Gobbo was concerned she would be implicated in crimes because she put former policeman Paul Dale in contact with Williams, who claimed he had helped Mr Dale arrange the murder of Terence Hodson. A murder charge against Mr Dale was dropped. “There’s a difference between being a link and knowing a murder’s been planned,” she said.