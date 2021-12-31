According to lawyers, there are six witnesses who can connect Prince Andrew to the sex assault accuser.

Attorneys for Prince Andrew’s sex assault accuser claim they have six witnesses who will testify that the two met, describing Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction as “ominous” for the royal.

As he explained what Maxwell’s guilt could mean for Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex assault lawsuit against him, David Boies urged Andrew to “take responsibility” for his alleged actions.

Ms. Roberts’ civil claim for unspecified damages against the Duke of York will be decided on Tuesday by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York.

It came as her lawyers served the duke with eight “discovery requests” in preparation for a possible longer hearing, including proof of his Newsnight claim that he can’t sweat.

In a 2019 interview, Ms Giuffre, 38, said the prince was “sweating all over me” at a club on a night she claims they had sex.

She claims she was abused in London, New York, and the Caribbean after being trafficked to the duke at the age of 17 in 2001.

The duke denies having had any sexual relations with her and stated on BBC Newsnight that he had never met her.

For the first time since the Maxwell trial, he was spotted driving himself and a bodyguard towards Windsor Castle yesterday.

After his ex-wife Fergie and their two daughters went skiing, he is alone at home.

Mr. Boies accused the royal of making tone deaf comments about his client that “reeked of desperation” during our interview.

“Maxwell tried that with very experienced, high-priced, aggressive lawyers, and it completely failed,” he said.

“It’s a bad omen for Prince Andrew.”

Blame, shame, and deny, deny, deny has been his playbook, just like Maxwell’s.

“I believe that if he were willing to accept blame, it would go a long way toward resolving the claims.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

Because of his tone-deaf… mindless attacks on the character and credibility of brave, courageous, committed young women, he is where he is.”

Mr Boies claimed that several witnesses were willing to testify that the duke and Ms Roberts, a Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivor, had met.

“We have four, five, or six witnesses who will put them together,” he said.

Johanna Sjoberg, a 41-year-old hairstylist from Florida, is one of the victims.

The prince, 61, allegedly touched her breast while clowning around with Ms Roberts at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion with a latex Spitting Image puppet of himself, according to her.

The testimony of Steve Scully, who worked for Epstein, has also been secured by Ms Roberts’ attorneys.

At Epstein’s private island, he claims to have witnessed the duke and Ms Roberts kissing.

According to Mr. Boies, his team…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.