Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell are requesting a postponement of her sentencing in an attempt to overturn her drug trafficking conviction.

Lawyers are requesting a sentencing delay for Ghislaine Maxwell in an attempt to overturn her drug trafficking conviction.

Two jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have said they shared their experiences of sexual abuse with other jurors, casting doubt on the British socialite’s conviction.

At the end of December, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking underage girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but her sentence is now in jeopardy after two jurors revealed they had been sexually abused.

Maxwell, who was described in court as Epstein’s “partner in crime” and spent her 60th birthday in a cell in New York City on Christmas Day, was found guilty of grooming children for the disgraced billionaire financier to prey on in the 1990s and early 2000s.

However, since her conviction on December 29, two members of the jury have stated that they shared their experiences of being abused with the rest of the jury, prompting her attorneys to request a new trial.

A jury heard testimony from four women who claimed they were sexually abused as teenagers at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York, and Mexico during Maxwell’s month-long high-profile trial in a packed Manhattan federal courtroom.

Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six counts against her, including transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiring to traffic minors in sex.

She was found not guilty of luring a minor to travel for illegal sex acts.

The former girlfriend of Epstein faces up to 65 years in prison and is expected to appeal her conviction.

According to the US government, a sentence date of three to four months should be set.

In recent weeks, two jurors have spoken out about their own experience of being sexually abused while deliberating.

The first, Scotty David, who asked to be identified only by his first and middle names, told reporters that when other jurors were unsure about the accuracy of two of the accusers’ testimonies, he shared his experience with them.

He claimed that he remembered the major events of his life, but not every detail.

According to him, this influenced some jurors.

Todd, Scotty’s lawyer, has now been hired.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell get a new trial? Lawyers seek sentencing delay in bid to quash trafficking conviction