Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell say her life is on the line as they beg for more time to find witnesses in her sex trafficking trial.

GHISLAINE Maxwell’s lawyers have claimed that her “life is on the line” as they ask for more time to find witnesses in her sex trafficking trial.

The trial of the British socialite has been thrown into disarray after her defense lawyer, Laura Menninger, told the court that they were having trouble finding a witness to testify after issuing a subpoena.

“I understand your honor runs a tight ship,” Menninger told Judge Alison Nathan on the 12th day of the trial.

“We’re flying people across the country and across the pond, and we only have half a day to put on a witness.”

During a five-day break in the trial, prosecutor Maurene Comey said the lawyers should have had enough time to find their witnesses.

Judge Nathan also refused to postpone the defense case in order to find more witnesses, including one who could only fly in from the United Kingdom on Monday, according to the Independent.

The defense has confirmed that three witnesses will testify today: two law enforcement officers and Eva Dubin, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend.

Maxwell, 59, is unlikely to testify in her own trial, but her lawyers promised explosive revelations in their attempt to exonerate her.

She is said to be “too frail” to testify in court.

Instead, her legal team is concentrating on dissecting the testimony of four accusers who claim she abused them for multi-millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It has lined up 35 witnesses to support her case at her New York trial, including a false memory expert.

They’re rumored to be preparing evidence that Maxwell wasn’t present during some of the alleged wrongdoings.

“The defense case will be shocking,” a source predicted.

Some shocking revelations are in store.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify due to serious concerns that she is too frail and will not be able to acquit herself properly,” her spokesman said.

Her family claims she is not properly fed and is shackled to and from court.

“Her health is a major concern,” a friend said.

Maxwell is accused of six counts related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.

The prosecution has labeled the British heiress a “dangerous predator,” claiming she was “partners in crime” with Epstein, whom she dated in the 1990s.

Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of luring 14-year-old girls into a “nightmare” by promising them “the world.”

She is accused of escorting young women into Epstein’s den, where she stood by and watched as he molested them…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.