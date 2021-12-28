Lawyers in India are urging the government to take action against anti-Muslim hate speech.

Lawyers in India are urging action to be taken against anti-Muslim hate speech.

Participants at a three-day religious gathering demand that Muslims be exterminated.

DELHI, NEW

A group of senior Indian lawyers has written to the country’s Chief Justice, NV Ramana, requesting that he take action in the wake of two recent events at which hate speeches calling for the genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing were given.

Opposition party members have questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

Muslims were openly targeted by Hindu leaders who had gathered for the three-day event in Haridwar, Uttarakhand state, last week.

On December 1, a separate program was held in New Delhi.

Hindu leaders attacked Muslims and swore to die for and kill Muslims in order to make India a Hindu nation.

The lawyers wrote in their letter that the “events and speeches delivered…amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community.”

“The speakers’ speeches are a grave threat not only to our country’s unity and integrity, but also to the lives of millions of Muslim citizens,” they added.

After videos of the religious assembly went viral on social media last week, police in Uttar Pradesh filed a case against Wasim Rizvi, the former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board, who recently converted to Hinduism and now goes by the name Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

Following the attacks on churches and Prime Minister Modi’s silence, the opposition Congress party has slammed the government.

“Hate speeches in Haridwar, attacks on churches, and murders in the name of religion are all advanced symptoms of a society and polity in freefall,” Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition leader in the upper house of parliament, or Rajya Sabha, said Monday.

“India is quickly demonstrating how quickly a democracy can fall apart when institutions fail,” he said.

P Chidambaram, a senior Congressman and former Home Minister, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the country’s hate speeches and attacks on minorities.

A protest against the Haridwar hate gathering was held outside the Uttarakhand Bhavan building in New Delhi by members of various student organizations.

Students’ Federation of India, All India Students Association (AISA).

